Reward Increases for Information in Bay City St. Stan’s Athletic Club Vandalism

Ann Williams
Jun 6, 2022 @ 6:48pm

Donations have allowed Crime Stoppers to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest in a vandalism case in Bay City. The reward is up to $1,700 for information that helps find who was responsible for the vandalism at St. Stan’s fairgrounds and athletic facilities, which happened some time between the evening of Sunday, April 24 and Wednesday morning, April 27.

Vandals destroyed the press box and everything in it, plus a food trailer. Windows overlooking the football field were broken and numerous items were thrown onto the bleachers. Damage was estimated at $20,000 to $25,000.

Tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), or by using the P3 mobile app or website: P3Tips.com/488

