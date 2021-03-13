Reward Increased in Flint Homicide Case
(source: Crime Stoppers)
A reward for a information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects for a homicide in the Flint area has increased.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information regarding the death of 51-year-old Paul Cataline. Cataline was reported missing December 31, 2020. His body was discovered January 2 in a field in the 3900 block of Dupont St. across Max Brandon Park. He was shot to death.
The reward is offered only for information leading to an arrests. Tips can be made anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (800) 422-JAIL or using P-3 mobile app.