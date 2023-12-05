Reward Increased for Missing Burton Woman

The family of a woman who has been missing for 7 years has increased the reward for information in her case.

Crime Stoppers says 48-year-old Teresa Towne-Woolard was reported missing on December 11, 2016. She was last seen in Burton near Fenton and Hemphill Roads wearing jeans and a red winter coat. Towne-Woolard is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, roughly 105 pounds, with long straight hair.

In addition to increasing the reward for information about her disappearance to $5,000, Teresa’s family the family will be getting together on the 11th to paint the Hammerberg Rock in Flint to raise awareness for her case and for other missing persons.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL