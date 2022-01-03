      Weather Alert

Reward Increased For Arrest Lead On Saginaw Shooter

Dave Maurer
Jan 3, 2022 @ 3:23pm

A reward fund has grown substantially as authorities seek clues that will lead them to an armed robber who shot a store worker New Year’s Eve.
Family Dollar store has increased the reward by $10,000. If information comes through Crime Stoppers to help solve this case, tipsters could be eligible for up to $11,000.

Submit tips to 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3Tips.com/488, or P3Tips mobile app. All methods are anonymous! Photos and videos can be uploaded via the website and app.

A robber shot 18 year old Arianna Flynn in the face Friday night at the Family Dollar Store on Genesee at Hess just after 9:00 Friday night. She is recovering in a hospital following surgery over the weekend.

 

