      Weather Alert

Reward Increased for 2016 Bridgeport Township Homicide

Ann Williams
May 25, 2022 @ 8:22pm
source: Crime Stoppers

The reward for information leading to an arrest in a Bridgeport Township homicide that has gone unsolved for six years has been increased to $3,000. Crime Stoppers is highlighting the murder case of 43-year-old Darryl Volway, who was found shot to death on his back porch in the 3900 block of Olive Street in Bridgeport Township on May 25, 2016.

Volway’s family and Crime Stoppers have increased the reward. If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245). You can also go to https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=488#, or use the P3Tips mobile app.

