Reward for Information in 13 Year Old Hit and Run

By News Desk
July 23, 2024 12:30AM EDT
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit and run crash more than a decade ago.

On July 23, 2011, 22-year-old Alexandria Castanon was walking on Center Road near Richfield Road in Genesee Township when she wa struck by a vehicle and killed. Anyone with information about that incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Only information leading to an arrest will be eligible for the reward.

