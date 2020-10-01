Reward Doubled for Missing Kochville Township Man
Karl Marker
The family of a missing Saginaw County man has doubled the reward to $5,000.
Karl Marker’s family hopes that, with archery hunting season starting today, more people will be in areas that haven’t been searched yet.
Marker was last seen two weeks ago when he left his Kochville Township home saying he was headed to Fashion Square Mall to go for a walk.
His daughter says Marker has dementia that has worsened over the past few months and likely is without his medications.
Marker ,87, is 5’7″ and 185 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.
He was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17th.
He was driving a 2011 GMC Savannah van either tan of silver in color with license plate number AUY500.
If you see any sign of Karl, or his van, keep him in sight and call 911. If you have any other information, call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555. If you wish to remain anonymous, consider calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).