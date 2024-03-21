Revisit the 2023 March Madness bracket results

▶ Watch Video: Candace Parker on men’s and women’s March Madness brackets

March Madness is upon us and over the next three weeks, dozens of teams will compete to win the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. Fans have locked in brackets – trying to predict who will make it through all six rounds of the tournament and come out on top. Here’s a look back on what last year’s final bracket looked like.

Full results for the 2023 March Madness bracket

University of Connecticut won the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship, beating San Diego State. UConn is five for five in title games, winning the tournament five times in the last 25 years and Dan Hurley became the third UConn coach to win a national championship, joining Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie.

Below are the full results of the 2023 tournament.

In the final four were UConn, University of Miami, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic University.

What were the biggest upsets in the 2023 March Madness bracket?

No. 5 seed Miami got a spot in the Final Four by eliminating No 1. seed Houston, which was the only remaining No. 1 seed in the tournament. Miami won the game 89-75.

Florida Atlantic was another lower seed team that made it into the Final Four. The No. 9 seed was down 7 points in the second half but ended up turning it around to beat No. 1 seed Kansas State, 79-76.

No. 5 seed San Diego made its first trip to the Elite Eight – the final eight games of the tournament – by beating No. 1 seed Alabama.

Several other teams upset higher seeds, but the biggest upset of them all was Fairleigh Dickinson University’s win over Purdue. FDU made history as the only No. 16 seeds to ever beat a No. 1. But their run in the tournament ended when Florida Atlanta eked them out on their way to the Sweet 16.

Other upsets: No. 15 seed Princeton beat No. 7 seed Missouri; No. 7 seed Michigan State beat No. 2 seed Marquette; and No. 8 seed Arkansas beat No. 1 seed Kansas.

What was the final score for the 2023 NCAA basketball championship game?

The UConn Huskies beat the San Diego Aztecs in a 76-59 victory at the championship game in Houston on April 3.

UConn had won all six NCAA Tournament games by double digits – becoming the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to do so. Their star forward Adama Sanogo finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the final and won Most Outstanding Player. Tristen Newton also brought in 19 points and 10 boards. Sanogo went on to play for the Bulls in the NBA, but Newton is still a Huskie.

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with his team after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. / Getty Images

When are 2024 March Madness brackets due?

Brackets had to be locked in on Thursday, March 21, when the first round of the tournament began. Sixty-four teams will play games on Thursday and Friday. The remaining 32 move on to Saturday and Sunday games. The Sweet 16 play on March 28 and 28, the Elite Eight on March 30 and 31 and the final four will play on April 6.

Some high-profile basketball fans have released their brackets – revealing who they think will make it to the final on April 8.

President Biden has UConn winning for the second straight year, with Houston, North Carolina and Tennessee in the final four. Former President Barack Obama also chose UConn for the tournament champs with Kentucky, Baylor and Purdue in the final four.

Several other NCAA experts have also weighed in. Experts at SportsLine evaluate lines, teams, coaching styles, offensive trends, defensive trends and opponent tendencies to assess the strength of each team and predict how they will fair in the tournament.

Note: CBS Essentials, CBS, Paramount+ and Sportsline are all subsidiaries of Paramount. CBS is one of the broadcast homes of the 2024 men’s March Madness tournament.

