Review Magazine Music Awards Goes Virtual
(Alpha Media file photo)
This year’s Review Music Awards will be held online due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.
The 34th annual event will be live streamed starting at 9:00 p.m. Monday, June 15. The two-and-a-half hour event honors local musicians from a wide variety of genres. More than 60 artists will be recognized.
Voting for the honors takes place over the course of two months, beginning in January. The event was filmed May 30.
Attendees can watch the event on the Review Magazine Facebook page or Youtube channel.