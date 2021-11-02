Rev. Jesse Jackson released from hospital after fall at Howard University

▶ Watch Video: Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife hospitalized with COVID-19 breakthrough infections

Reverend Jesse Jackson has been released from the hospital and is getting “back to work,” he said Tuesday afternoon. The 80-year-old civil rights leader spent one night at Howard University Hospital after he fell and hit his head while meeting student protesters at Howard University.

Thank you @huhospital and to everyone for your prayers. Back to work. KeepHopeAlive! https://t.co/3pPs4KtAxw — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) November 2, 2021

In a statement on Tuesday, Jackson’s Rainbow/Push Coalition said, “After bringing the students and the school administration together, Rev. Jackson said there was much progress made yesterday and that he is going back today to help resolve their differences.”

Jackson was attending a town meeting with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick and a group of students who have been protesting over mold and rodents in their residential halls, the statement said. As CBS News previously reported, the students have spent weeks protesting what they say are “unlivable” housing conditions and a scarcity of housing on campus.

When he entered a campus building, he “fell and hit his head,” according to the statement. It is not clear what caused Jackson to fall.

On Monday, the Rainbow/Push Coalition said in a statement a CT scan and other tests “came back normal,” and that he was only hospitalized overnight so that doctors could continue to monitor his health.

Both Jackson and his wife were hospitalized in August after testing positive for COVID-19. He was later transferred to a rehab facility to help treat his Parkinson’s disease.