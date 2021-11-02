Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling and hitting his head

▶ Watch Video: Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife hospitalized with COVID-19 breakthrough infections

Reverend Jesse Jackson will be hospitalized overnight after he fell and hit his head while meeting with student protesters at Howard University on Monday, Jackson’s Rainbow/Push Coalition said in a statement. The statement said a CT scan and other tests “came back normal,” and that he was only hospitalized overnight so that doctors could continue to monitor his health.

The 80-year-old civil rights leader was attending a town meeting with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick and a group of students who have been protesting over mold and rodents in their residential halls, the statement said. As CBS News previously reported, the students have spent weeks protesting what they say are “unlivable” housing conditions and a scarcity of housing on campus.

When he entered a campus building, he “fell and hit his head,” according to the statement. It is not clear what caused Jackson to fall.

U.S. civil rights activist Jesse Jackson arrives for the 10th Anniversary CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Gala at the Wiltern theatre in Los Angeles on January 15, 2020. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

He was brought to the Howard University Hospital, where doctors decided to keep him overnight for observation. Howard University said Frederick joined Jackson in the hospital, adding, “Our prayers are with the Jackson family.”

Both Jackson and his wife were hospitalized in August after testing positive for COVID-19. He was later transferred to a rehab facility to help treat his Parkinson’s disease.