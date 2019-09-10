Retiring Midland Police Chief To Take New Job
Retiring Midland Police Chief Clifford Block is congratulated by Midland Mayor Maureen Donker. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Midland City Council members and administrators paid tribute to Police Chief Clifford Block who’s retiring Wednesday after 26 years with the department.
Block’s commitment to community policing was praised. Block noted that he recruited over half the Midland officers to their current positions during the last seven and a half years that’s he’s been Chief. He expressed confidence they’ll keep the department moving in the right direction.
Block won’t stay retired long as he’ll become Police Chief at Saginaw Valley State University Thursday.