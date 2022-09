Retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo (source: Saginaw Police Dept.)

Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning.

The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from August 2011 until his retirement inĀ February 2019.