Retired Judge Dismissed As Intermediary In Local Priest Sex Abuse Investigation

Bishop Walter Hurley meets with reporters to talk about the immediate future of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. (Photo courtesy of Saginaw Diocese)

The Administrator of the Saginaw Catholic Diocese says addressing sexual abuse allegations involving priests will require greater transparency. Bishop Walter Hurley promised that lines of communication will remain open with law enforcement.

Hurley added retired Judge Michael Talbot who had been an intermediary between the Diocese and authorities was dismissed following the recent death of Bishop Joseph Cistone. Hurley explained Cistone had requested Talbot’s assistance while struggling with health issues, but that with Cistone gone, Talbot’s services will no longer be required.

Hurley says he’ll take on Talbot’s responsibilities and pass on any new abuse reports directly to authorities. Hurley says it’s unclear how long it will take to resolve investigations involving the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office and Michigan Attorney General.