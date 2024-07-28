Resurfacing Projects Across Bay County Start Monday

The Bay County Road Commission will begin a county wide resurfacing starting Monday, July 29.

The project encompasses Parish Road from Fraser Road to M-13, Freeland Road from Mackinaw to M-84, Pine Road from Cass to Youngs Ditch, Munger Road from Pine to M-15, and Midland Road from the Auburn City Limits to 7 Mile road.

Each site will take about a week’s worth of work, for a total of six weeks spread out over three months.