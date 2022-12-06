WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Results of Midland County Election Recount Don’t Change Outcome

By News Desk
December 6, 2022 6:00AM EST
A recount in a local election has ended.

The race involved the seat for Midland County’s Board of Commissioners in the 6th District between Republican Eric Dorrien and Democrat Sarah Schultz, who lost the election in November by only five votes. Schultz requested the recount, paying $250 to do so.

The recount still has Dorrien claiming the seat, by adding another four votes to his total, while the number of votes Schultz received remained the same.

