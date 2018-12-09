Results from 2018 growing season will be available at Winter Ag Reviews

Five locations will provide learning opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses about field trial research results.

November 27, 2018 – Author: Philip Kaatz

Farmers and agribusiness professionals will have the opportunity to learn about the latest 2018 field trial research results during five Winter Ag Review meetings being held throughout December 2018. RUP, CCA and MAEAP Phase 1 credits will be available.

During the growing season, Michigan State University Extension educators have been conducting research and demonstrations at farmer fields. The goal is to provide unbiased, science-based information that is practical and useful to farmers when making management decisions for their farm.

Presentations during the Winter Ag Reviews will include soybean population trials, evaluating soybean biological product, corn nitrogen management for high yielding corn, reducing soybean cyst nematode with cover crops, understanding corn mycotoxins and their risks, 2018 wheat and malting barley management trials, evaluating field crops production costs and farm stress resources, programs and options. Speakers for the program will be MSU Extension educators Bob Battel, Corey Clark, Phil Kaatz, Martin Nagelkirk and Kristina Swartzendruber.

The dates and locations for the meetings are listed below. Pre-registration with a registration cost of $20/person is requested for all locations except for the Thumb Ag Day on Dec. 12 (no pre-registration is required for this meeting). Those wishing to pre-register online by credit card can do so at 2018 Winter Ag Reviews, or call one of the numbers listed below.

Friday, Dec. 7 , at the Community Room, Shiawassee County Fairgrounds, 2900 Hibbard Rd, Corunna, MI 48817. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., meeting is 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by lunch. Call 810-667-0341 to pre-register.

For more information about the 2018 Winter Ag Reviews, contact Phil Kaatz at 810-667-0341 or kaatz@msu.edu.