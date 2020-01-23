Restorative Practices Helping Improve Discipline In The Saginaw Schools
Saginaw school district Director of Professional Development Latoya Summey (at the podium) discusses "restorative practices" at the Saginaw school board action meeting. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The Saginaw school district’s use of “restorative practices” is paying dividends when it comes to improving classroom discipline while keeping students focused on their school work.
District Director of Professional Development Latoya Summey says student expulsions have declined in recent years as people involved in altercations face each other to discuss what happened and determine remediation. Summey added everyone has a voice in “restorative practices” and not just the teacher.
She explained the program went district wide in the 2014-15 school year after being used in selected schools like Saginaw High since around 2010.