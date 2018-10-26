Resources To Combat Sexual Assault Outlined At SVSU

Attendees learned more about the sexual assault issue during a panel discussion Thursday at Saginaw Valley State University.

Chris Fike who’s an Assistant Professor in  SVSU’s Social Work Department says there’s assistance  including counseling available on campus to help victims.

Fike added SVSU recently received a $25,000 state grant to establish a Bringing In The Bystander program. That allows for intervention before a situation escalates to sexual assault or  violence. Over Two Dozen students and staff have  already been trained to help facilitate this initiative.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ezekiel Project Reports To Community Saginaw Small Business Expo Encourages Residents To “Think Local First” US Senator Debbie Stabenow Urges Voters To Go To The Polls November 6th US Senator Debbie Stabenow Urges People To Vote November 6th Saginaw School Board Hears Audit Report, Approves Agreement On Career Complex Midland Shelter Program Getting A Special Gift
Comments