Resources To Combat Sexual Assault Outlined At SVSU

Attendees learned more about the sexual assault issue during a panel discussion Thursday at Saginaw Valley State University.

Chris Fike who’s an Assistant Professor in SVSU’s Social Work Department says there’s assistance including counseling available on campus to help victims.

Fike added SVSU recently received a $25,000 state grant to establish a Bringing In The Bystander program. That allows for intervention before a situation escalates to sexual assault or violence. Over Two Dozen students and staff have already been trained to help facilitate this initiative.