Residents Urged to Stay off Lakes, Dams Due to Safety Concerns
(Alpha Media file photo)
Midland County Emergency Management and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to stay away from Wixom and Sanford lakes and the Edenville and Sanford dams due to ongoing safety concerns.
Rapid changes in water levels and flow have created significant amounts of erosion at the dams and lakes, making it unsafe for residents to access them. Do not walk on lake beds, dams, river banks, or any areas near these bodies of water. These conditions are potentially life-threatening.
For updated emergency alerts, flooding updates, and more information, continue to monitor the following resources:
- www.midland911.org
- www.cityofmidlandmi.gov
- Facebook channels for the following entities:
- Midland County Emergency Management (MI)
- Midland County 911
- City of Midland, Michigan – Municipal Government
- Twitter: @CityofMidlandMI
- Twitter: @MidlandCountyMI
- Call 2-1-1
- Sign up for 911 text and email alerts through Nixle.com