Residents Safely Evacuated Their Burning Building In Shields

A huge fire at a condominium complex in Thomas Township has displaced some thirty residents. The fire started shortly before 5:00 Thursday afternoon at Swan Valley Condominiums at 9035 Greenway Blvd., and burned throughout the night.
All residents were able to get out safely, and the Red Cross set up a shelter at Hemlock High School. Multiple fire departments assisted Thomas Township firefighters, some from as far away as Midland and Gratiot County. Firefighters were still putting out hot spots as of 6:00 a.m. Friday.
No serious injuries were reported, although one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. There were twenty apartments in the two-story building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.