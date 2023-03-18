Residents Graduate from Midland Citizen’s Academy
March 18, 2023 9:00AM EDT
The most recent class from the City of Midland Citizen’s Academy has graduated.
Twenty-three residents participated in the program, learning about various aspects of city government during the 10-week course.
The group spoke face-to-face with city officials and learned about the inner workings of facilities including the Midland County Jail, Water Treatment Plant, and Municipal Service Center. They were recognized at a graduation ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday.
Applications for next year’s Citizen’s Academy will open in November.