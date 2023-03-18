WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Residents Graduate from Midland Citizen's Academy

By jonathan.dent
March 18, 2023
Residents Graduate from Midland Citizen’s Academy
2023 Midland Citizen's Academy Class

The most recent class from the City of Midland Citizen’s Academy has graduated.

Twenty-three residents participated in the program, learning about various aspects of city government during the 10-week course.

The group spoke face-to-face with city officials and learned about the inner workings of facilities including the Midland County Jail, Water Treatment Plant, and Municipal Service Center. They were recognized at a graduation ceremony at City Hall on Wednesday.

Applications for next year’s Citizen’s Academy will open in November.

