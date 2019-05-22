Residents Evacuated During Bay City Gas Leak

A Bay City street was closed for a short time Tuesday, May 21 due to a gas leak.

Bay County Central Dispatch reported the leak around 5:10 p.m. in the area of Trumbull between 1st and 2nd streets. The area is currently under construction. Roadblocks were set up at the area and residents were briefly evacuated from their homes. Consumers Energy crews arrived on the scene around 6:15 p.m., allowing residents to return home and removing the road blocks.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the leak.