Residents Asked Not to Plow Public Streets
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The city of Midland is asking residents to leave public plowing to the professionals.
First and foremost, plowing snow on a public road without proper approval is a violation of of Section 22-1 of the city’s Code of Ordinances and is punishable by a $500 fine and/or up to 90 days in jail.
City Department of Public Services workers have the experience, equipment, safety features and proper insurance coverage needed to safely and effectively plow the city’s streets.
Residents are also reminded to kep all shoveled, plowed, or blown snow from their driveways and sidewalks off the roads and public sidewalks. Putting the snow onto public property can create a safety hazard by obscuring vision or obstruction.
For more information about the city’s snow removal, visit cityofmidlandmi.gov/199/Snow-Removal or call the Public Works department at (989) 837-6900.