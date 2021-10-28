      Weather Alert

Resentencing Hearing Held for Killer in ’97 Murder

Ric Antonio
Oct 28, 2021 @ 1:55pm
Shytour Williams was 15 when he and his cousin were sentenced to mandatory life in prison for the murder of 18 year old Karen King in 1997 (Photo-Michigan Offender Tracking Information System - OTIS)

Beginning around 9am this morning, a Saginaw man convicted to life in prison 24 years ago is getting a new hearing.

Shytour Williams, who was 15 at the time, and his cousin August Williams, who was 26, were sentenced to mandatory life in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Karen King in January of 1997.

King was home on Christmas break from Michigan State University when the two kidnapped, raped, tortured, and murdered her; before parading her body around to their friends, and dumping her outside a salvage yard where she would be found the next morning.

Now 40, Shytour Williams’ sentence could be reconsidered after a 2012 Supreme court ruling abolishing mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available

Popular Posts
Suspicious Saginaw Fire Under Investigation
Michigan Sugar Expects Record Crop as Full Beet Harvest Begins
Cargo Freighter Freed After Being Stuck in the Saginaw River
Man Killed in Flint Motorcycle Crash
1 Arrested, 3 Suspected in Kochville Twp Shooting
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On