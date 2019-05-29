Rescue Ministries Seeking To Address Local Teen Homelessness

Bay City's Good Samaritan Rescue Mission which will soon house homeless teens from Bay and Arenac Counties. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Rescue Ministries of Mid Michigan is working to provide shelter for teens in Bay and Arenac Counties who are seeing a big increase in homelessness. Rescue Ministries CEO Dan Streeter says factors include poverty, human trafficking, the opioid crisis and physical or sexual abuse at home.

Streeter adds 10 beds including five for males and five for females will be developed out of 2,000 feet of unused space in Bay City’s Good Samaritan Rescue Mission. So far about $335,000 of the roughly $600,000 cost has been raised.

Streeter hopes the site can be opened as early as this fall, but if not then some time in 2020. To learn more go to www.gsrmbaycity.org