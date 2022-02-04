Rescue Ministries Receives $50,000 Grant for Young Adult Housing

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan has received a $50,000 Grant for Young Adult Housing from the Strosacker Foundation.The apartment complex will be developed at 400 Madison St in Bay City, which is owned by Rescue Ministries. The goal of the apartments, which will bear the name, Labadie Lofts, is to assist young adults aging out of foster care by providing clean, safe, supportive and affordable housing for young adults who are pursuing full time education or vocational training. The apartments are being developed in harmony with, and a supplement to, the new Samaritan Youth Shelter.
There is currently an unmet need of independent, but supportive, housing for young adults aging out of foster care, as they begin a path of adulthood that includes making many vital, life-altering, decisions.
The goal of the apartments will be to provide housing that encourages a successful launch to life.
R3M CEO Dan Streeter appreciates the support of the Strosacker Foundation saying “We are so grateful to receive such a generous gift from the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation. This investment in affordable housing is a critical new venture to help mold lives and create an opportunity for personal development and success. The new apartments will be a tremendous blessing for at risk young adults in Mid-Michigan.”
Leasing in the apartment complex is slated for this Summer. The property is adjacent to Good Samaritan Rescue Mission as seen in background in the photo above.