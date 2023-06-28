Rescue Ministries Opens Young Adult Apartment Unit

Bay City’s Good Samaritan Rescue Mission opened a new apartment facility for young adults who are transitioning out of the foster children program in a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

There are 10 studio apartments in the educational wing of the former Madison Avenue United Methodist Church at 400 N. Madison, next door to the rescue mission. The church closed in 1987. Residents approved for the facility will need to be pursuing full-time education or vocational training. The event was attended by Mission Board of Directors President Charles Lange, Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan CEO Dan Streeter and members of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.