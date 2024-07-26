Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Opens New Home

The Doud House, part of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, opened on 9th Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bay City. Located on the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission campus, it offers support to teens in need. Last school year, 519 youth in Bay County experienced homelessness. They offer support such as counseling, education assistance, job training, and life skills workshops for teens in need.

The main facility can accommodate up to 20 teens at a time and The Doud House can hold fewer youth but for 18 month long. Youth in The Doud House must be between the ages 16 to 17. The home is staffed 24 hours a day with hot meals for residents. Statewide, nearly 3,000 youth were served by Michigan Independent Living Services last year.

More information about Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan can be found here.