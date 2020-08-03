Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Aims for 70k Goal
The Rescue Ministries of Mid Michigan (The City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and The Good Samaritan Rescue mission in Bay City) have begun a Mid-Summer Relief Matching Gift Campaign, with an objective of $70,000.
Several partners of the Rescue Ministries have already pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar in order to hit the goal, but Director Dan Streeter says, even outside of a global pandemic, August is usually a tough month for fundraising.
Many people until now have been turned away or have had to go through vetting processes when donating because they had intended to donate physical goods like food or clothing, which he says are normally the lifeblood of what the missions take in.
These interactions needed to be limited to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among Mission staff, donors, and guests.
Streeter adds this August campaign is a great way for those looking to make an impact to contribute while helping prevent the spread of the virus.
The $70,000 dollar goal is estimated to provide 4,600 nights of safe emergency shelter to homeless men, women, and children in the Saginaw and Bay City areas.
Anyone looking to donate can call the Rescue Ministries directly at 989-755-HOPE (989-755-4673), or visit R3MOnline.org