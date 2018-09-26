Rescue Ministries Kicking Off Vision 2020 Campaign

Rescue Ministries of Mid Michigan CEO Dan Streeter is unveiling  a three part Vision 2020 campaign.

Projects include developing a 10 bed shelter at Bay City’s Good Samaritan Rescue Mission for at risk youths 12 to 17. Restrooms and air conditioning for the senior citizens of Community Village would be upgraded. A ministry called
Impact Design is also planned to provide furniture for people moving into new homes or apartments.

The overall campaign goal is  $1,365,000. Donations can be made at www. R3M Online.org.

Streeter outlined the effort during Rescue Ministries’ annual fundraiser held Tuesday at Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center.

