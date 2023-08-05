WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Rescue Ministries Celebrates 116th Gala

By christianamalacara
August 5, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Rescue Ministries Celebrates 116th Gala
Impact Designs, the new furniture donation warehouse addition to the City Rescue Mission of Saginaw (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

Rescue Ministries is having their annual Gala dinner September 26th, tickets are now on sale. The Gala celebrates community members and partners who have impacted the Rescue Ministries. Jo Saxton, leadership trainer, author and founder of the Ezer Collective will be the keynote speaker for the evening at the Horizon Conference Center. She advocates for the investment in women leaders around the world.

Jo Saxton

 

 

Rescue Ministries has impacked the community for over 100 years of service. The provide emergency shelter, meals, job readiness, housing stability and more for the Saginaw and Bay area residents. They often team with local businesses and are always welcoming new partnerships and volunteers. 

Tickets to the Gala include dinner and are $35 an individual. To learn more about the annual Rescue Ministries Gala, call 989-752-6051

Rescue-Ministries-of-MidMichigan

 

 

