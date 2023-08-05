Rescue Ministries Celebrates 116th Gala

Rescue Ministries is having their annual Gala dinner September 26th, tickets are now on sale. The Gala celebrates community members and partners who have impacted the Rescue Ministries. Jo Saxton, leadership trainer, author and founder of the Ezer Collective will be the keynote speaker for the evening at the Horizon Conference Center. She advocates for the investment in women leaders around the world.

Rescue Ministries has impacked the community for over 100 years of service. The provide emergency shelter, meals, job readiness, housing stability and more for the Saginaw and Bay area residents. They often team with local businesses and are always welcoming new partnerships and volunteers.

Tickets to the Gala include dinner and are $35 an individual. To learn more about the annual Rescue Ministries Gala, call 989-752-6051