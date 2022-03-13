Reprints of the 2022 MSU Weed Control Guide for Field Crops are available

Additional copies of the Michigan State University Extension 2022 Weed Control Guide for Field Crops are available for purchase through the MSU Extension Bookstore for $15 plus tax, shipping and handling. In addition to the hard copy being available, there is a video highlighting the changes as well as a digital copy of the 2022 guide, which can be found on the MSU Extension Weed Science website.
Effective weed control can be one of the greatest production challenges growers face. With impending herbicide shortages, farmers will need alternative and additional options for weed management. The 2022 Weed Control Guide for Field Crops (E0434) provides the latest information on different herbicide options for weed control in all of Michigan’s major field crops. This guide also provides new and updated information on herbicide-resistant soybean traits, including LibertyLink GT27, Enlist E3, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend and XtendFlex soybean.
Additionally, this guide includes information on how to submit weed and crop injury samples to MSU Plant & Pest Diagnostics. It also provides the most up-to-date information in fact sheets in the back of the guide on how to manage multiple herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth and waterhemp, herbicide-resistant horseweed (marestail), herbicide options for cover crops interseeded in corn, and several other troublesome weeds.
