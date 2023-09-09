Representative Schuette Welcomes Midland Deputy Police Chief to 9/11 Tribute Ceremony

State Representative Bill G. Schuette welcomed Midland Police Department Deputy Chief Joshua McMillan for a ceremony at the state Capitol on September 7th. The ceremony commemorating the September 11th, 2001 attacks. The ceremony honored first responders and members of the military from communities throughout the state, including those who have died in the line of duty.

Schuette, Member of the Michigan House of Representatives from the 95th district says, “It was my honor to bring Deputy Chief McMillan to this important remembrance of 9/11 and recognize the sacrifices our first responders and military heroes make every day they put on a uniform.”

Schuette represents Midland as part of the 95th Michigan House District, which includes all of Midland County, as well as Beaverton, Billings and Tobacco townships in Gladwin County. He often includes community members and relies on their feedback at his monthly open invitations for” Meet with Bill G.” events.