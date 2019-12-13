Representative Rodney Wakeman honors Local Soccer Team
State Representative Rodney Wakeman honored Delta College and their Women’s Soccer team for their 2019 season performance. The team finished second place in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division three tournament. The National Championship game was on November 17 in Dryden, New York and Delta College lost 2-0 in the contest to Brookhaven College, which is located in Farmers Branch, Texas. In recognition of their outstanding performance this season, Representative Wakeman presented a team with a tribute on behalf of the state Legislature’s Tri-City members. The Delta Pioneers women’s soccer team ended the season with a 17-1-1 record and made it to the Division Three National Championship game for the second year in a row.