Report Released on 10 Most Dangerous Saginaw County Intersections

Michigan Auto Law has posted its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Saginaw County, based on police car accident report data for 2022.

In 2022, 29.2% of all fatal motor vehicle accidents in Michigan occurred at intersections. Saginaw County’s Most Dangerous Intersection was not on the list for 2021 or 2020, but Dixie Highway at I-75 in Bridgeport Township led the list for 2022 with 76 total crashes and 10 injuries. Bay Road at Tittabawasse in Kochville Township which has held the top spot on the list for the past seven years, is next with 32 total crashes, its lowest total in four years.

The next three are at Birch Run Road and Dixie Highway with 31 crashes and 10 injuries, Bay and Shattuck roads with 26 crashes and seven injuries and Center and State roads with 25 crashes and nine injuries.

Rounding out the list:

6. GRATIOT RD @ S CENTER RD, Saginaw Township, 25 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries

7. STATE ST @ WIENEKE RD, Saginaw Township, 21 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries

8. BAY ST @ DAVENPORT AVE, Saginaw, 21 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries

9. DAVENPORT AVE @ N MICHIGAN AVE, Saginaw, 21 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries

10. FASHION SQUARE BLVD @ TITTABAWASSEE RD, Kochville, 17 Total Crashes, 2 Injuries

Read the blog post Saginaw County’s Most Dangerous Intersections in 2022 for more details about the top intersections in the county.

Visit the Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan page for more detail on the top intersections in the state as well as helpful resources.