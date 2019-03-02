Repaving Project To Begin in Saginaw County

State transportation officials will invest Eight Point One

Million dollars to resurface over 16 miles of M-57 from the

Saginaw-Gratiot County line to 4th Street in Chesaning and on

M-52 from the Saginaw-Shiawassee County line to M-57. Work is

scheduled to begin this Monday with the removal of trees along

M-57 which will require shoulder closures. Tree removal will

finish before March 31st. The remainder of the project will

start in mid-April and continue through October requiring

shoulder and single lane closures maintained by flag control.

Upgrades besides resurfacing will include drainage improvements

and guardrail installation.