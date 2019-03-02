State transportation officials will invest Eight Point One
Million dollars to resurface over 16 miles of M-57 from the
Saginaw-Gratiot County line to 4th Street in Chesaning and on
M-52 from the Saginaw-Shiawassee County line to M-57. Work is
scheduled to begin this Monday with the removal of trees along
M-57 which will require shoulder closures. Tree removal will
finish before March 31st. The remainder of the project will
start in mid-April and continue through October requiring
shoulder and single lane closures maintained by flag control.
Upgrades besides resurfacing will include drainage improvements
and guardrail installation.
Repaving Project To Begin in Saginaw County
