      Breaking News
DAM STRUCTURAL CONCERNS CONTINUE, STAY OFF LAKES AND DAMS!!!

Repairs Underway On US-10 Sanford Lake Bridge

Dave Maurer
May 24, 2020 @ 8:15am

The Michigan Department of Transportation has awarded an emergency contract to repair the damage from flooding at the US-10 bridges over Sanford Lake in Midland County.  A Midland firm, Fisher Contracting, was the low bidder at $1.78M.  Crews from Fisher have begun work, less than four full days after the flooding occurred.

“Gov. Whitmer visited Midland the day after the flooding and asked me to make it a priority to restore roads and bridges as quickly as possible,” said MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba. “U.S. 10 is a vital commercial corridor in the region and I’m pleased that a contractor has already begun the work to open the road to traffic.”

US-10 and Sanford Lake bridges schedule:

  • Build temporary crossovers, repair the eastbound bridge and shift eastbound and westbound US-10 traffic to the eastbound roadway in early June.  This will allow one lane of traffic in each direction on US-10.

 

  • Repair the westbound bridge and roadway with a goal of being open to traffic by mid-June.

 

  • Remove temporary crossovers by late June.

 

  • All work is weather dependent.

 

  • Check the MiDrive website for the latest information.
Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News