Repairs Underway for Critical Refuge Infrastructure Damaged by May Flood
Erosion on the Wildlife Drive (source: Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge)
Portions of Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge remain closed to the public due to impacts of historic flooding in May, which damaged roads, trails and levies while also flooding important wildlife habitats. The Wildlife Drive and Ferguson Bayou Trail had extensive damage, and there were several washouts, including a major area just beyond the entrance of the Wildlife Drive.
The Wildlife Drive and Ferguson Bayou Trail are being repaired and will be closed until the repairs are completed and the area is safe for visitors, mostly likely in Mid-July. The Woodland Trail, Green Point and Germania Area Trails are open, as is the Cass River Boat
Launch on M-13. They are open daily during daylight hours.