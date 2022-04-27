Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for trying to bring loaded gun into airport: Officials

▶ Watch Video: Rep. Madison Cawthorn facing GOP backlash

Congressman Madison Cawthorn was cited Tuesday for attempting to bring a gun through security at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, according to a statement from local police. The Transportation Security Administration confirmed to CBS News that the gun, a Staccato 9mm handgun, was loaded.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said officers issued Cawthorn a citation for Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on City Property and released him. Transportation Security Administration agents had found the gun in Cawthorn’s bag before alerting local authorities, according to police.

Police said Cawthorn was “cooperative” with officers. The department seized the weapon in accordance with normal procedure.

The freshman congressman from North Carolina has previously attempted to fly with a firearm. Authorities caught him attempting to bring a 9 millimeter handgun onto an airplane at the Asheville Regional Airport early last year.

Cawthorn, a Republican, has come under fire in recent months for multiple controversies, including his claim on a conservative podcast that he had watched members of Congress use drugs and was invited to an “orgy.”

Cawthorn’s remarks were not taken lightly, drawing the ire of members of his own party. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy even warned that Cawthorn could face punishment if he didn’t turn himself around, telling Politico he had “lost my trust” in the young lawmaker.

A spokesperson for Cawthorn did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Kathryn Krupnik contributed reporting.