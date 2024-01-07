Rep. Lauren Boebert incident under “active investigation,” police say

Rep. Lauren Boebert is under “active investigation” related to an alleged incident in Colorado, authorities confirmed to CBS News on Sunday.

The Daily Beast reported Sunday that the Colorado Republican is the subject of an investigation into “an alleged physical altercation with her ex-husband,” which the outlet said occurred at a restaurant in Boebert’s district on Saturday. Silt Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed to CBS News that an “active investigation” was underway, though no further information was provided.

In a statement to CBS News, Boebert denied the allegations circulated on social media that she punched Jayson Boebert in the face, calling it a “sad situation.”

“I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested,” Boebert said. “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

In April, Boebert filed for divorce, which was finalized months later. Jayson Boebert told The Denver Post that he does not want to press charges related to the alleged incident on Saturday.

American Muckrakers, a Boebert-opposed super PAC, first posted the claim on social media late Saturday, alleging that Boebert “punched her ex-husband Jayson in the nose 2 times and then continued to beat him up.”

The development comes months after Boebert was escorted out of a theatrical performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver for disruptive behavior. Days later, Boebert released a statement apologizing for the incident, while citing her “public and difficult divorce” and saying she “fell short” of her values.

Boebert, who narrowly won reelection in Colorado’s 3rd district in 2022 by around 500 votes, announced in recent weeks that she plans to run in 2024 in a neighboring district more friendly to conservatives. In her statement to CBS on Sunday, Boebert said the alleged incident over the weekend is “another reason I’m moving.”

“Personally, this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family,” Boebert said in a video announcing the move last month. “I had never been in politics before and I’d never been through a divorce – something I never intended to go through. I’ve made my own personal mistakes and have owned up and apologized for them.”