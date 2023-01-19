Rep. Greg Steube hurt in accident at Florida home

Rep. Greg Steube of Florida was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, according to his office.

The 44-year-old Steube suffered “several injuries” at his property, his office disclosed in social media post. No details were immediately provided on how Steube was hurt, or the extent of his injuries.

“Please pray for the Congressman and his family,” his office wrote.

According to his congressional website, Steube resides in Sarasota with his wife and son.

The Republican congressman has represented the 17th congressional district in South Central Florida since 2018, and is on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees. He is an Army veteran who served in Iraq prior to beginning his political career, according to his biography.