Rep. Greg Steube hurt after falling 25 feet from ladder at Florida home

Washington — Rep. Greg Steube of Florida was injured after falling off a ladder while cutting tree limbs at his Sarasota home on Wednesday, according to his office.

The 44-year-old Steube suffered “several serious injuries” after he was knocked roughly 25 feet from the ladder, his office said in a series of tweets Thursday.

“The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time. He is making progress and in good spirits,” according to his staff.

They thanked those who “continue to pray” for the Florida Republican, and said Steube and his family express “their deepest thanks to the team of doctors, nurses and medical personnel treating him.” His staff also thanked an unnamed individual who witnessed Steube’s fall and called for emergency assistance.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he spoke with Steube and his wife on Thursday morning and informed the congressman he will serve on the new select subcommittee on the “weaponization of the federal government,” which Republicans voted to create last week.

“He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery,” McCarthy tweeted.

According to his congressional website, Steube resides in Sarasota with his wife and son.

The Republican congressman has represented the 17th Congressional District in South Central Florida since 2018, and is on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees. He is an Army veteran who served in Iraq prior to beginning his political career, according to his biography.