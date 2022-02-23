Rep. Glenn Recognized for Clean Water Action

State Representative Annette Glenn of Midland has been honored by the Michigan Ground Water Association.
Glenn was presented with the organization’s 2021 Legislative Appreciation Award during a recent event in Frankenmuth. Glenn serves as chair of a House budget subcommittee overseeing the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. She has consistently fought for clean water initiatives throughout her legislative career.
The Michigan Ground Water Association is dedicated to the safety and viability of one of Michigan’s greatest natural resources.
Glenn says she share’s the group’s mission and “will continue to fight for it as a member of the Michigan Legislature and representative of our community.”