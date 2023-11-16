Rep. George Santos Won’t Seek Reelection After Scathing Ethics Report Cites Evidence Of Lawbreaking

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congressman George Santos of New York says he won’t run for reelection in 2024 after a scathing House Ethics Committee report on his conduct cited “overwhelming evidence” of lawbreaking.

The House Ethics panel says it has referred its findings about Santos to the Justice Department.

Shortly after the panel’s report was released, Santos blasted it in a tweet on X as a “politicized smear” but said he would not be seeking reelection to a second term.

The committee said Thursday that Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House.

A renewed effort to expel Santos has been launched.