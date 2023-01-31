Rep. George Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on House committees

▶ Watch Video: Rep. George Santos facing questions about who funded his campaign

Washington — Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York will recuse himself from serving on House committees, he told his GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday, two Republican aides confirmed to CBS News.

Santos was assigned to the House Small Business and Science and Technology Committees earlier this month by House Republican leaders. His decision not to sit on the two panels comes a day after Santos met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Capitol Hill.

The Republican lawmaker, who represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District and admitted to fabricating key parts of his biography, is under scrutiny by state and federal prosecutors. He’s also the target of complaints to the Federal Election Commission over his campaign spending and the House Ethics Committee regarding the filing of his financial disclosure reports.

Santos is facing calls to resign, including from fellow Republicans in the New York congressional delegation, but has rebuffed calls to step down. McCarthy has also declined to take any action against Santos, instead saying his future in Congress will be determined by the voters of his district.

Michael Kaplan contributed to this report.