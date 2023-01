Rep. George Santos rebuffs calls for resignation by Long Island Republicans

▶ Watch Video: George Santos faces ethics complaint from House Democrats

Washington — Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York said he won’t resign from Congress on Wednesday, rebuffing calls from fellow New York Republicans who denounced him in a press conference for lying about his background.

“I will not,” Santos responded when reporters on Capitol Hill asked if he’ll step down.

Republicans from New York’s Nassau County called on Santos to resign, as did Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, whose district neighbors Santos’ district. Santos represents New York’s 3rd congressional district, which includes parts of Nassau County and Queens.

Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo derided Santos’ campaign as a “campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” and called for his “immediate resignation.”

“He’s not welcome here at Republican headquarters, for meetings or at any of our events,” Cairo said. “As I said, he’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.”

One after one, local New York Republicans stepped up to the microphone to call on Santos to step down, citing Santos’ misrepresentation of his work history, education and heritage.

Rep. George Santos waits for the start of a session in the House chamber on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Alex Brandon / AP

Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York are looking into Santos’ finances and financial disclosures after he admitted to fabricating significant parts of his resume ahead of his successful bid for Congress, as CBS News has previously reported. Separately, the Republican district attorney for Nassau County is looking into Santos following the revelations of the Long Island congressman’s falsehoods.

Santos also faces a formal ethics complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission, as well as a House Ethics Committee complaint. In the civil complaint filed Monday with the FEC, the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center accused Santos of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses, including to cover an apartment rental.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise on Tuesday said Republicans are handling the Santos matter “internally.”

“Well, you saw him seated last week,” Scalise said during a House GOP press conference. “There were no challenges to that. This is something that’s being handled internally. Obviously there were concerns about what we had heard. And so we’re going to have to sit down and talk to him about it.”

A Santos resignation from Congress would prompt a special election, jeopardizing a Republican seat in the closely divided House.

Paige McCarty contributed reporting.