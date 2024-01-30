Rep. Cori Bush under investigation by Justice Department

Washington — The Justice Department is investigating Democratic Rep. Cori Bush over the potential misuse of funds meant for her personal security, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The House sergeant at arms received a subpoena from the Justice Department seeking records related to Bush’s use of security funds, the sources said.

The investigation was first reported by Punchbowl News. Bush’s office has not responded to a request for comment, and the Justice Department declined to comment.

Bush joined Congress in 2021 after working as an activist, nurse and pastor. She is a member of the small but influential group of House progressives known as “the squad.”

