Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., longtime New Jersey congressman, dies at 87

PATERSON, N.J. — Longtime New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. has died.

His family announced his death Wednesday on social media.

“As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America,” they wrote.

Pascrell was 87. A cause of death was not immediately released released, though it comes after a month-long illness that had him in and out of the hospital.

A look back at Bill Pascrell’s career

Pascrell, a Democrat, was a graduate of Fordham University and served in the Army for six years. He was first elected to the New Jersey General Assembly in 1988, and then was elected mayor of Paterson in 1990. He went on to serve in Congress in 1996.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco was at the high school where Pascrell was a history teacher. He said the congressman supported him throughout his life, as well as countless people.

“He fought for the people as a firefighter. He helped us get fire gear and he put the Safer Act in place. He helped people and that is going to be his legacy,” Tedesco said. “Bill wasn’t a Republican or a Democrat. He was an American and he fought for everyone, no matter who it was.”

John DeCando, who heads Paterson’s animal shelter, was Pascrell’s friend since the 1970s.

“He was an animal lover. No matter what our animal shelter needed, as mayor, we got. He was just a phenomenal person. Nobody could ever fill his shoes, ever,” DeCando said.

CBS News New York’s Christine Sloan covered Pascrell for years and last spoke to him in January. At the time, he said he had no intention of retiring any time soon.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. As for his seat, Democratic committees in his district will hold a convention to name a successor and pick a new candidate for the November ballot.

Pascrell was expected to be easily re-elected once again and had he lived to be sworn in, he would have been the oldest serving member of the House.

“Bill Pascrell embodied the spirit of New Jersey”

Democrats at the Democratic National Convention paid tribute to Pascrell Wednesday night.

Sen. Cory Booker took to the stage and led the audience in a round of applause to honor the late congressman.

“We are sad for his loss, but we celebrate his life,” Booker said. “Now he’s a Jersey legend. He is a powerful pugilist, a prince of Paterson … He never forgot where he came from in Paterson, and he never stopped fighting.”

In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy hailed Pascrell as a “giant of New Jersey and a lifelong champion for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

“He was a unifier in every sense of the word — and always sought to bring the people of New Jersey together around our shared principles,” Murphy said. “But for many New Jerseyans, Bill will be remembered most fondly for leading the fight for our families in Congress over the past 27 years. At every stage of his Congressional career, he stood up for our neighbors by defending access to reproductive health care, keeping our communities safe from gun violence, supporting our law enforcement officers and first responders, protecting our natural wonders — like Paterson’s Great Falls — and so much more.”

“Bill Pascrell embodied the spirit of New Jersey. He was relentless fighting for his community. As a first son of Paterson, he never forgot where he came from, leaving an indelible mark on North Jersey as a mayor, a public-school teacher, an assemblyman, and a congressman who never, ever backed down from doing what was right. Bill was a fierce champion for the working class, always standing up for the little guy, fighting to ensure that New Jersey families got a fair shake — whether on the factory floor, in the classroom, or at the doctor’s office. Beyond his dedication, Bill was one of the funniest, most entertaining people you could ever meet. He was my friend and I was his,” Rep. Frank Pallone said.

“My heart is breaking right now. What profound sadness falls upon New Jersey for the loss of Bill Pascrell. I miss him and give all the love and strength I can muster to his family and community,” Rep. Andy Kim wrote on social media.

“Today, my heart is heavy with the loss of my dear friend, colleague, and mentor, Bill Pascrell. For his entire life — in the Army, as a high school history teacher, mayor, state legislator, and member of Congress — Bill served others,” Rep. Mikie Sherrill said. “I’ll never forget meeting Bill when I first ran for Congress. He took me under his wing and I immediately saw his fierce love for New Jersey and pride for his beloved Paterson. From his legendary dance moves and poetry readings, to his infectious love of life and sharp sense of humor that could leave you in stitches, every New Jerseyan has their favorite Bill Pascrell memory.”

“Bill Pascrell was more than a colleague; he was a friend, mentor and someone who I greatly admired and loved. Bill was Paterson to his core — tough but compassionate, a relentless fighter who always championed his constituents and never encountered a fight he wasn’t ready to take on. He loved his job and he did it with purpose every single day. His voice, his work, and his dedication will never be forgotten. But today is a sad day. I’m going to miss Bill so very much,” Rep. Rob Menendez wrote on social media. “It’s hard to think about going back to D.C. and not seeing him there on the House floor in the back corner holding court or after votes getting together to connect over a meal. He was a true friend and I will forever cherish our time together and I will always carry his memory with me. May he rest in peace.”

“I am saddened by the passing of Congressman Bill Pascrell. Bill represented New Jersey with determination, energy and enthusiasm and never backed down from a fight when it meant protecting the rights of our residents. For many years we were fortunate to have Bill represent Essex when part of our county was included in his District. We will all miss his leadership and friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. said.

Pascrell is the second member of Congress from New Jersey to die while still in office this year. Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. died in April.