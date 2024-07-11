Rep. Adam Smith on why Biden should step aside — “The Takeout”

▶ Watch Video: 7/11: CBS News 24/7 Episode 2

Congressman Adam Smith, who represents Washington and was among the first House Democrats to call on President Biden to exit the presidential race after his dismal debate, talked with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on “The Takeout” podcast about why the president, who easily clinched his party’s nomination, should now walk away from the race.

“When Joe Biden walked off that debate stage two weeks ago, there was only one thing to do,” Smith said. “And that was for his team to say, ‘We’re done.'”

Smith is among at least 13 House Democrats to have publicly expressed opposition to the president’s reelection bid. Smith suspects “somewhere between three and 10” more to also come out against Mr. Biden, bringing the total to around 20.

Smith believes the president has a strong platform to run on, but he “can no longer effectively deliver the message.”

He believes Vice President Kamala Harris should replace Mr. Biden atop the ticket and suggested Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be her vice president.

“The country has been saying since the start of this campaign, give us somebody different,” Smith said. “They’ve been begging for somebody different. If the Democratic Party at a convention with our delegates, came out and gave them somebody different, I think we would get an incredible boost out of that.”

If Mr. Biden stays in the race, however, he will still have Smith’s full support.

“If Joe Biden runs, he is the best candidate of the field by a wide margin. Even in his current condition, he is the best candidate in this field by a wide margin.”

Smith called Mr. Biden one of the best first-term presidents ever but worries a loss in November would forever damage his legacy.

“You have an incredible legacy. Don’t screw it up,” Smith said about Mr. Biden. “It’s unfair and it’s unforgiving, but if you run and you make a mistake and you misjudge how strong you are to get into this campaign, you’re jeopardizing your legacy and you care about this country.”

Executive producer: Arden Farhi

Producers: Jamie Benson, Jacob Rosen, Sara Cook and Eleanor Watson

CBSN Production: Eric Soussanin

Show email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TakeoutPodcast

Instagram: @TakeoutPodcast

Facebook: Facebook.com/TakeoutPodcast